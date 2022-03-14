Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

VIVHY stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

