Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($257.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.07 ($271.81).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €179.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €184.95. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a one year high of €252.20 ($274.13).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

