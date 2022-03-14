Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 8304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

