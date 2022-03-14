Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 8304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
VLTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66.
About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.