Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

