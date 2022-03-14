Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS VYCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132. Vycor Medical has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

