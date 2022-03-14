Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS VYCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132. Vycor Medical has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Vycor Medical (Get Rating)
