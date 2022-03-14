Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

WKCMF stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.24. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

