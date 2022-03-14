Wagerr Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $700.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002329 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00366909 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 235,240,619 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.