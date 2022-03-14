Wallbox (WBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $13.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.