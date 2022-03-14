Wallbox (WBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $13.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.
