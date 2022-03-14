Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.