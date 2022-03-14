Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

