Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $200,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 263.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,091,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,105,106. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

