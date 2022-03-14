Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $230.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

