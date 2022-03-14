Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

