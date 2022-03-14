Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $82.35. 891,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,713,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

