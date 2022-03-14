Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.00. 36,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.43 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

