Welch & Forbes LLC Has $27.64 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,978 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,898. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,164. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

