Welch & Forbes LLC Has $94.08 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $94,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.70. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.77 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

