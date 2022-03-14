Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 580 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $63,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.32. 2,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.18 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.