Wells Fargo & Company Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $73.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,991 shares of company stock worth $9,422,879. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.