Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.
WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.84.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 487,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,580. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.86 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.97.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
