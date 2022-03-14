Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.98. 28,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

