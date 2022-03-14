Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the February 13th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.4 days.

WNARF opened at $2.50 on Monday. Western Areas has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

