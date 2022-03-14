Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.
Shares of WLK opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.
In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
