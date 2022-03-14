Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.