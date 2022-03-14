Weybosset Research & Management LLC Cuts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.93. 565,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

