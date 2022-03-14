Weybosset Research & Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 8.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

KEYS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.98. 1,168,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,787. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

