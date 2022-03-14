Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 3.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hexcel by 44.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

HXL stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 984,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,175. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

