Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

MCD stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,779. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $213.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

