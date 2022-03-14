Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,195,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,505 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $49,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,031. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

