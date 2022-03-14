WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 400.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $17.58 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

