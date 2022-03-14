Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,833 shares of company stock worth $822,452 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 142,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

