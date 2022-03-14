William Blair Comments on Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 4.95 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

