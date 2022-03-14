WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 660.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 92,341 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000.

CXSE stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,942. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

