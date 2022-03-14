Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 4.8% Higher

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.99 and last traded at $80.76. 5,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,245,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $3,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wix.com by 139.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

