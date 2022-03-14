Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 23,533 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.87. 8,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,067. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $181.91 and a one year high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.