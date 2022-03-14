Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 23,533 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
