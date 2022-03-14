Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 77,299 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International makes up 2.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.58. 4,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,552. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4,743.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.