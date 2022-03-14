Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $4.98 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,604. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

