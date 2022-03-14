Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 15,069 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,386,638. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

