Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 35,620 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

