Wolfe Research Trims Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $78.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 92.00.

Rivian stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a 1 year low of 37.50 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,676,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

