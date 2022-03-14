World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Up 45.9% in February

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE WQGA opened at $9.87 on Monday. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,452,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

