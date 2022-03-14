WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.60.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $92.43 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

