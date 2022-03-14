WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$186.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.10.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $130.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of $92.43 and a one year high of $149.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

