Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.70 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

