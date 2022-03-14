Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $188.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.30.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

