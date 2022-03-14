Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC YMZBY opened at $145.00 on Friday. Yamazaki Baking has a twelve month low of $144.33 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Get Yamazaki Baking alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamazaki Baking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamazaki Baking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.