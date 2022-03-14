YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.45

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.45 and last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 16938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.