YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $147,002.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.59 or 0.06531303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,722.54 or 0.99861678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00040549 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

