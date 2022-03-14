Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will post $18.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.38 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,029.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.95 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have commented on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $800,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

