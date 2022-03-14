Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will post $18.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.38 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,029.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.95 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.
A number of analysts have commented on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $800,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
