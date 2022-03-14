Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to report $83.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $300.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 834,300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

