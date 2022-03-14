Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to report $83.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $300.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 834,300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.