Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 1,009,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.00 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

